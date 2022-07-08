GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.

Michael Forren, 34 of Oak Hill, and Franklin Lambert, 37 of Oak Hill, are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule III Narcotic, and Conspiracy.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.