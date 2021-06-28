Two organizations unite for mini golf tournament fundraiser

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Generation Morgantown and the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties collaborated for a mini golf tournament on Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at Morgantown Mini Golf on Point Marion Road.

25 teams of four signed up for the tournament.

A sold-out number of participants signed up for the tournament. 100 people played 18 holes while raising money for the two organizations; the proceeds were split between them.

Organizers admitted the fundraiser could have been held anywhere. On the first official Sunday of summer, they wanted to get people outside and enjoying themselves in the sun, while also supporting a local business.

“We wanted to celebrate a small business and bring more attraction to it,” said Lauren Thomas, the chair of Generation Morgantown. “And who doesn’t like mini golf?”

Generation Morgantown is a chapter of Generation West Virginia, focused on keeping the younger generation in the Mountain State and creating a brighter future there. Thomas said the organization likes to host events with small businesses as a way to achieve its goal.