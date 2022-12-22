StormTracker59 (WVNS) — Normally our forecast discussions cover 10 days which you can find here, however, for the impending winter weather, we want to take a more extensive look at the next 48-72 hours to better help prepare us for dangerous conditions moving in.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT: Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, eastern Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas Counties until 1pm Thursday Afternoon.

THURSDAY MORNING through NOON:

Morning temps have dropped to near freezing (32 degrees) leading to freezing rain across parts of our region. This is having an impact on morning road conditions and leading to some road closures. For folks to the west (Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & Tazewell County) this will end mid morning as temps warm above 32 degrees. For our eastern mountain counties (Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, & Bland Counties) freezing rain will continue until the noon hour as temps a little slower to warm up. This is the reason WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in place until 1 P.M. this afternoon

THURSDAY NOON to 10 P.M.

If you have travel plans Thursday, waiting until late morning to early afternoon will be best as we see less rain chances. Aside from wet roads, travel looks in good shape from 11am – 10pm Thursday (save elevations above 2,500 ft.). After which we’ll see part two of our winter storm.

10 P.M THURSDAY NIGHT to 2 A.M. FRIDAY MORNING

MULTIPLE WATCHES AND WARNINGS GO IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME. Temperatures at this time will actually warm up into the 40s as strong southerly winds get pushed in by an approaching arctic front. Winds will start calm from the west gusting to 20-40mph out of the southwest. Rain showers will move in ahead of the front with some heavy blowing rain at times. By this time, travel will be ill-advised. Use this time to charge devices, check batteries in flash lights, have back up heat sources on stand-by and have everything located in a place you can find in the dark.

HIGH WIND WATCHES/WARNINGS: Are issued when winds are high enough to cause damage to property. Wind are expected to gusts 40-50mph OR MORE at times. Pocahontas County has a HIGH WIND WARNING where these conditions are expected. Everyone else is under a WIND ADVISORY where winds pushing above 50mph are possible. Power outages, downed trees, high profile vehicle issues while driving, and damage to property is likely in these conditions.

WIND CHILL WATCHES: Wind Chill Watches are issued when wind chills are expected to drop far enough to be a threat to life. NEGATIVE 20 to 30 degree wind chills Friday can be deadly if caught outside for too long. Frostbite in minutes and hypothermia to follow shortly after.

2 A.M. FRIDAY to 8 A.M. FRIDAY

MULTIPLE WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME. This is when the arctic front is expected to move in west to east through the region. As it does, heavy rain will transition over QUICKLY to heavy blowing snow. Visibility will drop quickly, winds in excess of 40-50mph, dropping temperature leading to a flash freeze, and measurable snowfall will occur. Temps will start in the 40s and drop to near 0 or below within a few hours.

Roads will become ice sheets with an inch or two of snow on top. Salt is ineffective at these temps and with winds over 40mph, blowing snow will keep roads snow covered. Crews won’t have time to stay ahead of this front.

Isolated power outages are also a safe bet. This is a dangerous mix with temps dropping fast and roads becoming impassible if you rely solely on electric for heat. Outside, high winds and low temps means wind-chills are expected to drop to NEGATIVE 20-30 degrees or more! Frostbite can occur within minutes of exposure. This is why we recommend having alternative heating sources at home ready to go so you won’t be forced to go outside when power goes out. Stay ahead of the storm with our StormTracker59 Power Outage Maps which are updated automatically every 5 minutes.

8 A.M. FRIDAY TO 6 P.M. FRIDAY

MULTIPLE WATCHES/WARNINGS IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME: As the front races across the region in the pre-dawn hours, by this time we’ve already had most of our snow totals. A very quick 1-3 inches for the lowlands will likely blow away as winds continue to howl 30-40mph through the day. Snow is NOT our main risk nor should the low snow totals be reason to discount the severity of this storm. As arctic air settles in, temps will be at or near 0 ALL DAY with wind chills NEGATIVE 20 to 30 degrees. There is no improvements in the dangerous cold. Winds will still be causing power outages so we’re not out of the woods just yet in that regard at this time. Conditions will be dangerous outside so if you MUST travel, that is if you can, have an emergency kit with water, food, blankets, and heating source in your car with you in case you get stuck. Frost bite and hypothermia risks will be very high for anyone stuck outside during this time and can occur in minutes with wind chill temps like this. We’ll also see scattered snow showers as the arctic air squeezes out any moisture from the atmosphere. Aside from a few additional inches of snow in the mountains, this won’t accumulate to much for the lowlands.

6 P.M. FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

By this time, snow shows will have shifted to the ridgelines in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Passing flurries elsewhere will eventually stop by Saturday. Winds will have let up some but still blustery at 20-30mph. Temps will be dangerously cold with overnight lows at or below 0 with wind chills NEGATIVE 20. This continues for Saturday as daytime temps only warm into the low teens. Wind chills will be a major factor all day Saturday. By this time road crews will have cleared major roads but again, rock salt isn’t all that effective in these cold temps so icy spots will be a safe bet. Folks will begin to travel as it is a holiday weekend and for those that choose to do so, pack that emergency kit just in case and take it SLOW. Wind chills of negative 20 degrees can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes so getting stuck and walking is not ideal. Remember, we’re still dealing with blowing snow and snow drifts.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Temps once again drop back near 0 with winds calming a bit more with gusts of 20-25mph. Wind chills will be around NEGATIVE 10-15 degrees. Still not great, but improving. Aside from some mountain flurries, snow should have come to an end by this point. Watch for blowing snow still making some slick spots but again, by this time travel will be possible if you take it slow. Folks heading to midnight mass for Christmas services should be ok considering. Overnight lows drop back into the single digits and winds still pushing 15-25mph making wind chills still in the negative 10-15 range by then. Icy spots on roads, blowing snow, just take it slow out there.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY

Early morning services will deal with icy spots, bitterly cold temps, wind chills NEGATIVE 10 to 0 degrees. Sunshine at least returns which will help us “warm up” into the upper teens and 20s. Winds still 15-20mph so wind chills will make it feel near zero all day. This will be one of, if not the coldest Christmas’ on record. Outside time should be limited and travel should be taken slowly with lots of extra time. From here out, we’ll start to warm up back to season averages for the rest of the week.

As for a more light hearted moment in this winter storm, our White Christmas chances have taken a hit. Thanks to an earlier arrival of our arctic front, it doesn’t look like we’ll get the official “White Christmas” despite having snow on the ground for it. To be official, 1 inch of freshly fallen snow on Christmas day has to occur. So on a technicality, our official White Christmas chance is low outside of the higher elevations through Pocahontas County who may still see some upsloping snow flurries.

