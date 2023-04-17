ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– An Alderson man and woman are charged with drug charges and child neglect.

According to a release from Alderson Town officials, on April 4, Raeann Wright turned herself in to police for failure to appear.

Since the Easter holiday was approaching, Wright asked to stop by her house to say goodbye to her child and boyfriend, Nathan Wilson, goodbye before being taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Police agreed and made the stop. During the visit, police said both adults began acting strange.

Police added Wilson allegedly passed something to Wright with their four-year-old child between, them. After a search was conducted by an EMT, Wright was alleged to have a black plastic bag containing an aluminum foil packet of methamphetamine on her.

Wright was taken to SRJ and a search warrant was conducted on the house.

According to the release, during the search, an unknown woman was arrested while leaving the residence and is alleged to have methamphetamine on her which she claimed to have just purchased from Wilson.

Nathan Wilson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and child neglect.

Additionally, Raeann Wright was charged with child neglect.