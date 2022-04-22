BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Two people are in the hospital following a shooting on Frederick Street in Bluefield, Mercer County.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:56 pm.

Sergeant Williams with the Bluefield Police Department told 59News the two people were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Bluefield Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield Rescue all responded.

The Bluefield Police Department is investigating.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.