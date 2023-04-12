MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)– Two people are confirmed dead following a traffic accident in Pocahontas County.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash in the area of US Route 219 and WV Route 150 in Edray.

Police said a tri-axle truck and a Chevy Bolt collided. Darin Jackson and Ryan Jackson were both in the Chevy Bolt and were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more