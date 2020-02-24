Two people on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The race for Greenbrier County Sheriff is heating up.

There are two candidates on the ballot this year: the current Sheriff, Bruce Sloan, and Charles Beard.

Sloan became Sheriff in January of 2013. He is a graduate of Bluefield State College, Marshall University, the West Virginia State Police Academy, where he was the valedictorian of his cadet class. He also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Sloan said he hopes to continue improving the Sheriff’s Department.

“The officers are doing a great job. I’m really proud of this Sheriff’s Department and the work they’re doing,” Sloan said. “But I think there’s more we can do and the jobs not finished yet and that’s what I want to do, finish the job.”

Beard graduated from the West Virginia Corrections Academy in Huttonsville, W.V. and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga. for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Beard has six years of experience in corrections in the old Greenbrier County Jail and FCI in Alderson, 11 years law enforcement starting as a patrolman with the Rainelle City Police Department, nine years with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and 19 years as Magistrate in Greenbrier County.

Beard said his plans for the Sheriff’s Department are to help deputies become more accountable, productive, and professional.

“I want proactive patrols in all areas and not just reactive,” Beard said. “A lot of the outlying areas seldom ever see a cruiser, and of course they’re tax payers who deserve protection and patrols just like everybody else.”

The primary election is May 12, 2020 and the general election is Nov. 3, 2020.