Two people wanted on child neglect, DUI charges for causing crash with young girl inside vehicle

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 11/26/2020 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: Further details are released on the investigation into two people wanted on multiple charges, including child neglect.

Raleigh County deputies stated Breanna Blankenship and Benjamin Sturgell, both from Lewisburg, travelled to Raleigh County on July 31, 2020 to purchase prescription drugs. Investigators said after the two took the medication and ingested ‘illicit’ drugs, Blankenship reportedly drove their vehicle along U.S. 19 / Ritter Drive in Beaver. Inside was Blankenship, Sturgell and a young girl.

Deputies said Blankenship crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Blankenship and two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sturgell and the girl suffered minor injuries.

Through a blood test, investigators determined Blankenship was under the influence of drugs. They also believed Sturgell allowed Blankenship to drive the vehicle with the young girl in the vehicle.

Currently, Blankenship and Sturgell are listed as fugitives in the National Crime Information Center.

Left to right: Breanna Sage Blankenship and Benjamin Henry Sturgell (Courtesy: Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are searching for Breanna Sage Blankenship and Benjamin Henry Sturgell, pictured above. The two are wanted on child neglect on conspiracy charges. Investigators said Blankenship is also facing a charge of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury.

Anyone who knows where they are is urged to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.