Two Princeton Health Care Center employees test positive for COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A second employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Princeton Health Care Center.

According to the facility’s Facebook post, They began COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff after learning that one of their employees tested positive. As of Sunday, July 5, they tested 188 employees and 102 residents.

The tests revealed that one more employee tested positive for COVID-19. Both are recovering at home.

There are no confirmed or suspected resident cases at this time. They said they will notify the residents and/or their family as test results are received.

Princeton Health Care Center has increased resident monitoring, and they continue to screen and monitor employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at the beginning of every shift. They also said the staff is continuing to use the appropriate protective equipment.

Visitation still remains suspended until further notice.