Two Raleigh County men arrested for sexual assault

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two Beckley men are currently in jail for forcing a woman to have non-consensual intercourse.

According to the criminal complaint back in July, Alfred Pittman picked up a woman from Go-Mart in Beckley before driving her to the residence of Davide Hudson, who is on home confinement for murder. Hudson began to have a conversation with the victim through the passenger side window.

Before the conversation was over, Pittman got back into the car and asked the victim to perform oral sex after exposing himself. After refusing, Pittman grabbed the victim by the neck and forced their head down. The victim stated at that time, Hudson opened the passenger door and began to touch her without her consent.

Both Pittman and Hudson continued to physically restrain the victim after she made numerous requests for them to stop.

During the officer’s investigation, Pittman admitted on a recorded statement to running errands for Hudson because he was on house arrest. The recording also included Hudson’s order to pick up the victim and bring her to Hudson’s residence.

Pittman and Hudson are charged with second-degree sexual assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.