Two Raleigh County men sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two men were sentenced to prison for child pornography offenses. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Charles Larry Wallace, Jr., of Coal City, WV was sentenced to serve 21 years, and 10 months in federal prison for producing child pornography. After Wallace serves his sentence, he will be required to serve a lifetime term of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

Gordon Blake

Wallace admitted on January 5, 2019, he took several sexual pictures of a child under the age of 12. Wallace then distributed those pictures to at least one other person.

Gordon Blake, of Beckley, WV, was sentenced to serve 14 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. When Blake is released, he will have to serve a term of 20 years of supervised release and also register as a sex offender.

Blake admitted on July 21, 2018 he had more than 600 pictures of child pornography of minors. Blake was also convicted in Pennsylvania in 1997 on sexual assault charges of two minors under the age of 12.

Both Blake and Wallace are Project Safe Childhood (PSC) defendants.

Charles Wallace Jr.

“Protecting West Virginia children is a top priority for me and my office. We continue to hold PSC defendants accountable by prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” US Attorney Stuart continued.

The investigations were conducted by the West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

