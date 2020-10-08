Two Raleigh County Schools closed due to staffing issues during pandemic

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Both Shady Spring Elementary and High School closed this due to positive COVID-19 cases at the schools. After closing to deep clean the schools, the Board of Education also noticed a shortage of substitute teachers because regular teachers had to quarantine.

Superintendent David Price said subs are always needed during the school year, but they are ven more crucial during a pandemic.

“We knew going in that it could be a problem this year because we also have a number of subs on our list that are retired teachers that had indicated to us this year that they wouldn’t be substitute teaching because of the circumstances because of their own personal reasons,” Price said.

Price said at the beginning of this year they had around 50 open positions for teachers in the district. He told 59News the entire state is dealing with this same issue.

Robert Lynch is a parent in Raleigh County. He said this school year is causing some challenges for parents who work, but luckily his wife is able to stay at home when the kids are remote learning.

“It’s been quite tricky,” Lynch said. “I’m lucky I have a wife at home who stays home with our children, so our remote learning that definitely makes it a lot easier. We have plenty of friends and family that that’s not the case.”

Lynch said having his kids at home learning has been hard because the lessons they are learning are very different from when he was in school 15 years ago.

“It’s a little different. Things are done a little different, especially in math, so it’s a challenge,” Lynch said. “Like I said, I do have a wife at home who helps out a lot and is very patient. For us, we just work together as a family and try to get our remote work done.”

Shady Spring High School is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and Shady Spring Elementary is scheduled to return on October 19, 2020.