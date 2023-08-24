BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An active investigation is ongoing in downtown Beckley.

According to Deputy Chief Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, two people were shot in the 100 Block of Grant Street in Beckley. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to a Facebook post by WVU Tech Police, the scene was cleared at 9:42 p.m. Beckley Police and University Police continue to monitor the area.

The names of the victims are not yet released.

This is a developing situation. Stick with 59News as we learn more.