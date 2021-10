PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A car and tractor-trailer were involved in an accident on I-77 North near mile marker 7.5.

Dispatch received the call around 2:51 pm. The right lane on I-77 Northbound is currently blocked.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the East River Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the accident.