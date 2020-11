BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are wanted by Raleigh County deputies in reference to an investigation.

Robert Allen Clark and Jessica Lynn Lee are wanted on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy.

Anyone who knows where they are is urged to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.