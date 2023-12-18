MARTINSBURG, WV (WVNS)– Two state troopers were shot a total of five times after attempting to carry out an arrest warrant for battery on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The troopers involved in the shooting were Troopers A. A. Bean and C. D. Spessert of the Martinsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

The warrant was for Tobias Ganey, a 60-year-old white male in Berkeley County. Troopers had spoken with Mr. Ganey, but he had refused to open the door. Troopers then attempted to communicate with Mr. Ganey for an extended period of time, but he refused to come outside.

Trooper Bean and Spessert then made entry into the residence to arrest Mr. Ganey. Troopers were then immediately struck by bullets fired from Mr. Ganey’s handgun. Troopers returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times and Trooper Spessert was struck once. Mr. Ganey died at the scene.

Both Troopers were transported for emergency medical treatment. Trooper Spessert was treated and admitted for observation, and Trooper Bean was admitted and underwent surgery for serious injuries.

Both Troopers are in stable condition, and the investigation is ongoing by the West Virginia State Police.