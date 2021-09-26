Two women arrested in connection with Oak Hill burglary

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two Fayette County women are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the Oak Hill area.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Oak Hill on September 20, 2021. The person filing the complaint stated she left the home and saw two people walking towards the home and two others standing nearby. She said when she turned around to check on the home, the two people standing nearby yelled down to the other two as an alert.

The release further states the homeowner found her door was broken and watch the first two people run out of her backdoor with her safe. Her home security footage confirms this.

Fridley said warrants were issued for all four people, however, only two were arrested.

Terri Lawhorn and Carol Kirby are charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are now awaiting court proceedings.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the other two people, Maurice Johnson and Harold Blake.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.