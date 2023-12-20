BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theater camp isn’t just for kids anymore. Theatre West Virginia (TWV) announced dates for the annual Theatre West Virginia Academy, which trains actors of all skill and experience levels.

This year, TWV general manager Gayle Oaks said classes are offered for adults.

“Theatre West Virginia is for everyone,” Oaks said on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. “The Academy, in the past, has just been young adults, young kids, but we’ve expanded it through Kindergarten to any age.”

Acting for Television and Adult Improv are two of the classes offered in 2024.

“No matter how old you are, there’s a part out there for you,” Oaks noted.

Film actors Michael Martin and Nick Yurick will teach along with Sam Jenkins and other actors.