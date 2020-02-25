Tyler County Sheriff’s Office warn parents of candy infused with THC

News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler County, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Tyler County Sherrif’s Office is warning parents of an imitation candy that is infused with THC.

The warning was issued on their Facebook page.

Tyler County Sherrif’s Office states the product is designed to look like a commonly sold candy in our area (Nerd Rope)

It also says this Nerd Rope candy has 400mg of THC and has 35% more THC than a common joint of marijuana.

Tyler County Sheriff’s Office would like to make parents aware that this has been found in our county and to please check candy before your child consumes candy items that may have been given to them

United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued a statement on June 20, 2019, that THC-infused edibles are being packaged in a manner that is appealing to kids.

Both packages of candy had clear warnings to keep out of reach of children and animals, however, the packaging was almost identical to commercially available products.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson"

Town of Richlands offering utility assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Richlands offering utility assistance"

Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff"

Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids"

VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News