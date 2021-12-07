Tyrique Pearl pleads guilty in connection to 2018 murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tyrique Pearl reached a plea deal with Raleigh County prosecutors Tuesday, December 7, 2021, as he pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping in connection to the murder of Amber Meadows.

Meadows was reportedly shot and killed by Davide Hudson in 2018 at the Travel Lodge in Beckley.

During the plea hearing, Pearl admitted to holding three girls including Meadows in a hotel room with Hudson and two other men: Antonio Williams and Jonthan Bird. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said Pearl is the third co-defendant to plead guilty in connection with this case.

“The other co-defendants have already entered pleas of guilty to various felony crimes in relation to this crime and are cooperating as well,” Parsons said.

Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter in October 21, 2020 and Bird pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder.

Pearl turned himself in to law enforcement July 11, 2018, two days after Meadows was killed. In exchange for a plea deal, Parsons said Williams, Bird and now Pearl will testify against Hudson in the murder trial slated for December 13, 2021.

“Mr. Pearl was cooperative with law enforcement from the beginning and has worked with law enforcement throughout this case,” Parsons said. “So, a person who is cooperative and honest certainly should benefit from that cooperation.”

Parsons said the next step in the case is to bring answers to the family of Amber Meadows.

“Our overarching goal is to bring the matter to the conclusion and get justice for Amber Meadows,” Parsons said.

Pearl is expected to be sentenced February 16, 2022.