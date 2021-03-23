U.K. variant found in Fayette County, health and school officials reminding community to use caution

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department announced the U.K. Variant was found in the county. Dr. Anita Stewart said while this is a mutation of COVID-19, people do not need to panic.

“This shouldn’t cause fear number one. I think it should remind people that this has not gone away, we need to keep wearing our masks, keep using good sense, social distancing washing our hands, staying home when your sick.” Stewart said.

Stewart said the U.K. Variant appearing in the Mountain State can infect more people.

“What we do know is that is spreads faster and what that means is that it can spread very quickly, which can affect age groups that are more vulnerable, and then that can cause some crisis in the health care settings,” Stewart said.

With COVID-19 numbers increasing in West Virginia, schools continue to be challenged. Superintendent of Fayette County Gary Hough is asking the community to do their part, so they can allow in person school events. Parents like Christina Persinger are also hopeful seniors will get to experience everything that comes with their last year of high school.

“Experience some of those milestones and the rights of passages that they’ve looked forward to all their live,” Persinger said.

And Hough said that can happen, if everyone works together and follows the guidelines.

“When they attend our extra curricular activities, please make sure you follow all those rules about staying together in their family group, making sure they keep their masks on at all times. That’s extremely important,” Hough said.

Hough told 59 News Fayette County plans on having in-person graduation ceremonies as long as COVID-19 numbers go down.