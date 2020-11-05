U.S. Attorneys announce $4.85 million to combat violent crimes in WV

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announced more than $4.85 million in Department of Justice grants will aid in the fight and prevention of violent crimes in West Virginia.

The grants are part of more than $458 million in Justice Department funding to support local, state and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crimes across the country.

“I am thankful for this Justice Department funding that will further support law enforcement efforts to reduce violent crime,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to keep West Virginia communities safe.”

Bill Powell added, “I am proud to announce funding that will assist law enforcement in keeping our great state safe for all of us. We must continue our good work to ensure that West Virginia continues to be “almost heaven.”

The following organizations received funding:

BJA Project Safe Neighborhoods ($166,713) The efforts of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) include addressing criminal gangs and the felonious possession and use of firearms. PSN collaborates with local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the communities they serve, in a unified approach led by the U.S. Attorney in all 94 districts. Information on the awards is available here.

Northern District of West Virginia: $88,955

Southern District of West Virginia: $77,758

BJA Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) ($1.575 million) The Byrne JAG supports a broad range of initiatives that work to prevent and reduce violent crime. It also provides funds to help crime victims and assist efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation. Byrne JAG grants local and tribal, and state, District of Columbia and territory awards through separate solicitations.

City of Wheeling: $40,284

City of Martinsburg: $10,797

City of Morgantown: $12,783

Berkeley County: $10,846

Marion County: $10,507

Monongalia County: $15,833

Randolph County: $10,120

City of Huntington: $60,862

City of Charleston: $81,005

City of Parkersburg: $30,165

City of Beckley: $23,241

City of Bluefield: $15,833

City of South Charleston: $10,216

Kanawha County: $42,802

Wood County: $15,300

Fayette County: $10,652

Jackson County: $12,056

Logan County: $15,639

Mercer County: $11,233

Nicholas County: $22,031

Putnam County: $24,500

Raleigh County: $15,785

State of West Virginia: $1,072,540

National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Act Record Improvement Program (NARIP) ($1.73 million) NARIP provides financial and technical assistance to states and tribes to improve the completeness, automation and transmittal of records to state and federal systems used by the NCIS.

West Virginia Court of Appeals: $1,739,332

National Criminal History Improvement Program ($1.37 million) NCHIP enhances the quality, completeness, and accessibility of criminal history record information to state, territory and federal systems used by the NICS and ensures the nationwide implementation of criminal justice and noncriminal justice background check systems.