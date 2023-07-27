GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — With so many people and so many fun activities, it’s hard to keep track of everything happening at the 2023 National Jamboree.

When a massive, orange helicopter flew in and began a Coast Guard rescue mission, however, it seemed to stop time.

Onlookers in the vicinity immediately stopped what they were doing, with some even taking videos and picture, to watch as the MH-65 Delta Aircraft hovered over the lake.

The U.S. Coast Guard was running a Search and Rescue demo to show scouts a real life rescue experience.

“It’s very interesting, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Adam Mustafa, a Scout from troop 44 in New Jersey. “It was a very once in a lifetime experience.”

The rescue swimmer quickly repelled down the rope to rescue the dummy in the water, and then he brought the dummy up to safety.

Chad Whetsel, an aviation maintenance officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, said the planning for this event began in November of last year.

“It shows what we do – we pull up in a hover to where the individual is and drop the rescue swimmer down to make sure they’re okay,” said Whetsel. “Then we get them into the basket and recover them back to dry land and to safety.”

The Coast Guard Recruiting Center also gave scouts information about what they do. 50 volunteers ran different training scenarios for the scouts and offered them chances to earn badges.

Whetsel said it is ultimately a great experience to share with the troops.

“It really builds up great young men and women that really prepares them better for life,” said Whetsel.