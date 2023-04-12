BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller told 59News she was blown away by her first official tour of WVU Tech.

Miller joined WVU Tech President Dr. Ramon Stuart as he and other faculty showed off the school’s facilities, including the chemistry, nursing, engineering departments and more.

The Congresswoman said collaborating with WVU Tech and other local universities can help keep West Virginia’s educated young people here in the mountain state.

“We all talk about STEM and STEAM education, it’s so important for our state, and how we’re all going to connect all these pieces so that our kids can stay, live, work, play, right here in West Virginia,” Miller told 59News.

Dr. Stuart echoed the Congresswoman’s sentiments and explained that educating young adults, especially right here in Southern West Virginia, is the school’s top priority.

“We wanted to make sure that (Miller) knew, or knows, who we are here at WVU Tech. The things that we do, engineering and beyond, and more importantly we want her to know who we do it for – and that’s a lot of the young men and women, citizens of southern West Virginia,” said Dr. Stuart.

For Stuart, that mission is personal. Growing up in Welch, he dreamed of a career in education, and through hard work he made those dreams come true.

Now, he is hoping to offer a hand-up to other kids with big dreams in Southern West Virginia.

“I know personally what education in West Virginia did for me,” said Stuart. “I know the opportunities it afforded me. And as I come home, as I think about these country roads, I want to give and help other people have opportunities that were given to me coming from the southern coalfields of McDowell County.”

Dr. Stuart added collaborating with politicians like Congresswoman Miller can help the University take the next steps toward giving all of their students those opportunities.