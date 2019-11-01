U.S. District Judge dissolves suspension order for Oak Hill pharmacy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An Immediate Order of Suspension (ISO) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) involving a pharmacy in Oak Hill, WV was overturned. The opinion and order was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin on Oct. 30, 2019.
The DEA opened an investigation into Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy’s practices on Nov. 28, 2018. At that time they served an administrative warrant. An ISO was issued on Aug. 6, 2019. In the order, it stated the pharmacy constitutes an “imminent danger to the public health and safety.”
In response to the order, representatives of the pharmacy filed a motion on Oct. 21 for a Temporary Restraining Order against the ISO. The documentation stated the pharmacy’s business has struggled because wholesalers stopped filling orders due to the ISO.
Judge Goodwin stated in an opinion that the DEA has not demonstrated that the immediate suspension of the Pharmacy’s registration is necessary to prevent an “imminent danger to public health and safety.”
“This standard requires more than mere surmise of abuse and diversion of a controlled substance. Simply demonstrating an unquantified risk of illegal drug use is not a finding of imminent danger. The DEA has not pointed to a single instance of violation of the law. The DEA does not event contend that a specific patient abused or diverted Subutex or Suboxone. The DEA simply offers what it sees as a suspicious pattern of the filling of lawful prescriptions for medication designed to treat opiate addiction.”The Honorable Joseph R. Goodwin
“Red Flags” cited in the ISO include the following:
- Multiple prescriptions were written by prescribers outside of West Virginia
- Approximately 96% of the prescriptions were paid for with cash.
- The patients, who resided in southern West Virginia, traveled great distances to Western Pennsylvania to obtain the prescriptions.
- Most of the patients traveled a significant distance to have the prescriptions filled at the Pharmacy, and in doing so, eschewed pharmacies much closer to their homes.
- Many of the prescriptions were not filled entirely at the first presentment. Instead, the Pharmacy routinely filled the prescriptions piecemeal over multiple visits.
- The Pennsylvania prescribers in question appeared to be “pattern prescribing.
Judge Goodwin addressed these issues in his opinion which can be read in its entirety below. He added that while the court dissolved the ISO, the decision is no part of the pending administrative proceeding.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, spoke about the ISO when it happened back in August. He issued the following statement is response to the ruling by Judge Goodwin:
“The DEA determined an ISO was warranted and necessary in the matter of Oak Hill Pharmacy and my office supported their determination. My office is currently reviewing all options relative to the court’s ruling. I will continue to take any and all possible actions to protect the public, to end the opiate crisis, and to combat all pill fillers that indiscriminately fail to comply with federal laws.Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of WV
The statement I issued in August regarding the obligation of pharmacists was correct then and it’s correct now. I said, ‘Prescribing controlled drugs is a privilege and not a right. Every pharmacy that fills prescriptions of scheduled narcotics has a corresponding responsibility to assure that those prescriptions do not include unresolvable red flags and are for a legitimate medical purpose. It is the proper role of law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration to ensure public safety with respect to the dispensing of controlled substances by pharmacists and providers. We take this responsibility seriously.'”