U.S. District Judge dissolves suspension order for Oak Hill pharmacy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An Immediate Order of Suspension (ISO) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) involving a pharmacy in Oak Hill, WV was overturned. The opinion and order was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin on Oct. 30, 2019.

The DEA opened an investigation into Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy’s practices on Nov. 28, 2018. At that time they served an administrative warrant. An ISO was issued on Aug. 6, 2019. In the order, it stated the pharmacy constitutes an “imminent danger to the public health and safety.”

In response to the order, representatives of the pharmacy filed a motion on Oct. 21 for a Temporary Restraining Order against the ISO. The documentation stated the pharmacy’s business has struggled because wholesalers stopped filling orders due to the ISO.

Judge Goodwin stated in an opinion that the DEA has not demonstrated that the immediate suspension of the Pharmacy’s registration is necessary to prevent an “imminent danger to public health and safety.”

“This standard requires more than mere surmise of abuse and diversion of a controlled substance. Simply demonstrating an unquantified risk of illegal drug use is not a finding of imminent danger. The DEA has not pointed to a single instance of violation of the law. The DEA does not event contend that a specific patient abused or diverted Subutex or Suboxone. The DEA simply offers what it sees as a suspicious pattern of the filling of lawful prescriptions for medication designed to treat opiate addiction.” The Honorable Joseph R. Goodwin

“Red Flags” cited in the ISO include the following:

Multiple prescriptions were written by prescribers outside of West Virginia

Approximately 96% of the prescriptions were paid for with cash.

The patients, who resided in southern West Virginia, traveled great distances to Western Pennsylvania to obtain the prescriptions.

Most of the patients traveled a significant distance to have the prescriptions filled at the Pharmacy, and in doing so, eschewed pharmacies much closer to their homes.

Many of the prescriptions were not filled entirely at the first presentment. Instead, the Pharmacy routinely filled the prescriptions piecemeal over multiple visits.

The Pennsylvania prescribers in question appeared to be “pattern prescribing.

Judge Goodwin addressed these issues in his opinion which can be read in its entirety below. He added that while the court dissolved the ISO, the decision is no part of the pending administrative proceeding.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, spoke about the ISO when it happened back in August. He issued the following statement is response to the ruling by Judge Goodwin: