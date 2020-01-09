U.S. House votes to limit President Trumps ability to make military actions

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House floor on Capitol Hill on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House is debating restricting President Donald Trump’s powers concerning conflict in Iran. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Reigniting a constitutional debate over war powers, the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

The House has passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support. GOP lawmakers are calling it a meaningless vote and little more than a “press release” intended to attack Trump.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Snowy conditions made for tough roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowy conditions made for tough roads"

Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting"

Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting"

Mercer County 911 Dispatchers classified as first responders, hope national movements are made in 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County 911 Dispatchers classified as first responders, hope national movements are made in 2020"

YMCA holds snow day programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA holds snow day programs"

Local brewery wins top award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local brewery wins top award"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News