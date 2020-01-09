U.S. House votes to limit President Trumps ability to make military actions

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House floor on Capitol Hill on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House is debating restricting President Donald Trump’s powers concerning conflict in Iran. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Reigniting a constitutional debate over war powers, the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

The House has passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support. GOP lawmakers are calling it a meaningless vote and little more than a “press release” intended to attack Trump.