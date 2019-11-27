Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident.” Press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

(WFXR) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.

In a Facebook post, NCIS said Michael Brown was taken into custody “without incident” Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.

He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

Michael Brown was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. It was the same neighborhood where Michael Brown’s grandmother lives. The city’s public schools were canceled after the sighting Nov. 14 and a half-mile area around Patrick Henry was placed on a shelter-in-place status for much of the day.

The Communication Strategy and Operations Office at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where Michael Brown was stationed, released the following statement upon Brown’s capture.

We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown. The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter. Communication Strategy & Operations Office, 2nd Marine Logistics Group

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. in Rocky Mount. WFXR will carry the press conference on air and here on WFXRtv.com.

Michael Brown was wanted in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown, his mother’s boyfriend. (Photo: Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Breaking NewsMichael Brown was arrested this morning without incident. The U.S. Marshals will hold a press conference at 11 am. in Franklin County, VA. Thank you to all who assisted in the investigation. Posted by NCIS – Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

This is breaking news. Stay with WFXRtv.com for the latest.

LATEST STORIES: