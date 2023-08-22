RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There’s national speculation about whether U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will run for President in 2024.

Many familiar names are entering the next presidential race, and rumors have swirled over the potential of Manchin adding his name.

Manchin reportedly backs No Labels, a national political movement for an independent presidential ticket in the next election.

However, the former West Virginia Governor said on Monday, August 21, 2023, that he is still considering his options.

“No, I haven’t made any decision on what I’m going to do with my political future,” said Manchin. “I says, ‘Only in America does the next election start, the day after the last election.’ So I have until the end of the year, and I’ll make my decision, then.”

Manchin had considered another run for the West Virginia governor’s office in 2020, against Republican Governor Jim Justice.

Governor Justice and U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney have declared they are running for Manchin’s Senate seat in 2024.