U.S. Senator Capito along with others introduced resolution to save Minor League Baseball

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) led a bipartisan group of senators to introduced a resolution that could save Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in West Virginia and Connecticut.

Sen. Capito and Blumenthal made the announced on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

“For dozens of year, Minor League Baseball’s legacy and tradition has run deep in West Virginia. The game has fostered players on their way to the majors and in pursuit of their dreams of playing professional baseball,” Sen. Capito stated in a release.

“Our resolution sends a sharp signal to Major League Baseball – shuttering minor league teams like the Sea Unicorns is unacceptable. Communities depend on such teams for jobs and small business vitality,” Sen. Blumenthal stated.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) proposal to eliminate MiLB would demotion 42 MiLB clubs including, West Virginia Power, Bluefield (WV) Blue Jays, Princeton (WV) Rays, and Norwich (Conn.) Sea Unicorns.

“Young fans learn there to love and play America’s pastime. MLB is putting finances above fans. If MLB moves ahead with this shortsighted misguided plan, our resolution signals there will be consequences,” Sen. Blumenthal continued.

The resolution is asking the Senate to:

Support the preservation of Minor League Baseball clubs in 160 communities across the United States.

Recognizes the unique social, economic, and historical contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to the lives and culture of the people of the United States.

Encourages the continuation in 160 communities across the United States of the 117-year foundation of Minor League Baseball through the continued affiliation of the Minor League Baseball clubs in those communities with Major League Baseball.

“The franchises who call West Virginia home enhance our towns by providing affordable entertainment to families and partnering with schools and sports leagues to promote the national pastime. I hope that this resolution will continue to encourage dialogue and partnership so that the relationships that have been built over decades can continue,” Sen. Capito stated.

Along with Senators Capito and Blumenthal, U.S. Senators sponsor the resolution include: Dick Durbin (D-Ill), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

