U.S. Senator Joe Manchin talks impeachment

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As the Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump continues, our lawmakers in Washington are speaking out.

As a juror to an impartial trial, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said this is the first time he has seen this much evidence. He said he wants to hear more before making a decision.

“So this is the first time that we have seen this much evidence and presented in a way that I think has been well presented,” Manchin said. “And to be fair and impartial, we should wait and see how the defense represents and defends the President and refuting what has been said.”

The Senate will decide on how to move forward with the trial, including adding witness testimony, next week.