U.S. Senator Tim Kaine supports Emergency Paid Sick Leave Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), announced his support for the emergency paid sick leave legislation to provide paid sick days immediately to workers in the current coronavirus crisis and in preparation for future public health emergencies. U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) introduced the legislation.

“A public health crisis like the coronavirus underscores the urgent need to pass paid sick leave legislation. Workers deserve the flexibility to care for their health without fear of losing a paycheck. This legislation will help ensure that no American has to put their health – and the health of others in their community – at risk to keep their job.” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA)

The legislation would require all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and provide an additional 14 days immediately, in the event of any public health emergency. According to the release, 27-percent of private sector workers do not have paid sick days and will go without pay if they can not show up for work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines advise people who are sick to stay home. But for many workers, like restaurant workers, truck drivers, and people in the service industry, staying at home means losing a paycheck or possibly losing their job. If passied, the legislation will ensure workers can take care of themselves and families without the possibility of losing their job.

This bill will:

Require all employers to allow workers to gradually earn seven days of paid sick leave

Require all employers to provide an additional 14 days of paid sick leave, available immediately at the beginning of a public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis.

Ensure paid sick leave covers days when your child’s school is closed due to a public health emergency, when your employer is closed due to a public health emergency, or if you or a family member is quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency.

The legislation is endorsed by: National Partnership for Women and Families, National Employment Law Project (NELP), Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), Center for American Progress (CAP).