U.S. Senators Manchin and Captio discuss future New River Gorge National River at hearing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It was standing room only on Saturday Feb. 22. 2020, as United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito held and official field hearing to discuss Senate Bill 2555. This Bill would designate the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Capito said they are still working on the maps, but both her and Manchin think this will draw in tourist from all over the world.

“It will attract visitors for a lot of different reasons. Whether its biking, whether its hunting, whether its fishing, whether its history of the New River,” Capito said. “Whether its plant, people who are interested in Botany and the ancient species that we have here. It has a whole I think potential to really open up this part of West Virginia in a very positive way.”

Saturday was not the first hearing they have had to discuss this Bill. Senator Manchin said he wants to hear concerns from the locals that have also been in the back of his mind.

“Just people loose opportunities of hunting they might have had,” Manchin said. “And on the other hand are the tourist going to be protected and they aren’t going to be in an area of danger of harm with their children playing. We got to make sure that we are protecting those people that we are attracting to West Virginia.”

A majority of the people in attendance were sportsman, like Charles McCue, present to discuss hunting land. McCue said while he was put at ease a few topics there are still many questions to be answered.

“I think the biggest thing is there is essentially four different ways of proposing the park and it’s actually going to depend on what path they take and the actual designation, whether it’s park or preserve, whether its informal or formal,” McCue said. “So I think at the moment there are a lot of questions up in the air still and that is why we are here for today is to get some answers.”

Manchin said all the comments and statements were on official record and will be taken back to Washington and taken into consideration for the next step of this Bill. Both Manchin and Capito are hopeful to have the Bill up for vote sometime this year.