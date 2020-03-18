U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito release statement following first confirmed COVID-19 case in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito released a statement after Governor Jim Justice announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Virginia. In Gov. Justice statement, the first case is in the Eastern Panhandle, and Gov. Justice decided all restaurants, bars, and casinos will be closed, and will only be allowed to do carry out options.

Gov. Justice released the information on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

“Today Governor Justice has confirmed the first (COVID-19) case in our state in the Eastern Panhandle. The safety and well-being of every West Virginian must remain our top priority and we all share the responsibility to prevent further spread of this virus and exercise responsible choices which include social distancing. I support Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars, and casinos because we must do everything we can to slow this virus down. We must also support our small businesses and their employees during this difficult time while they make sacrifices for the health of our state and our nation. I hope that the announcement of the first case in West Virginia will encourage every individual to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and our communities. ” Senator Joe Manchin

Tonight, Governor Justice announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia. I am thinking of the person impacted by this virus and wish them a speedy recovery. I’ve been in touch with Governor Justice, the White House, health officials, and others at the state and federal level consistently—particularly when it comes to raising concerns about our rural hospitals and the need for more testing kits in West Virginia. This is an issue I remain on top of and will continue to monitor as the situation evolves. Recently, Congress passed an emergency supplemental funding package, which means our country is even more prepared to limit the spread of the (COVID-19) and treat those who have been diagnosed. This week, the Senate will pass a second package, which will provide resources for testing, health supplies, and nutrition assistance, as well as sick leave for workers during this crisis. The Senate is also working on yet another bill that we plan to pass this week that will aid our economy, help our small businesses, and provide assistance to workers and families impacted by this emergency. I will continue working at the federal level, along with Governor Justice and others in the state to make sure we are doing everything in our power to help West Virginians and prevent the spread of the (COVID-19).” Senator Shelly Moore Capito

An information resource page was launched where West Virginians can learn more about the COVID-19 outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families. To learn more you can click here. People can also visit the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s website.