U.S. Senators support relief for rural broadcasters and local newspapers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators is calling for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to support radio and television broadcasters and local newspapers. There are 74 Senators who are onboard and led by the Senators from West Virginia, Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

The group sent a letter to the OMB Acting Director Russell Vought. They addressed concerns over the increased burden on these essential workers to keep communities informed on the COVID-19 pandemic even as funding sources become more limited from the economic stress on businesses.

The Senators said in part, “Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information. It is important that local media are able to continue to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic so that Americans are able to stay up to date with the latest news and information.”

The letter can be read in full below or viewed here .

Dear Mr. Vought,

We are writing today concerning the challenges faced by local media and actions the Office of Management and Budget can take that will help ensure these important businesses are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information. It is important that local media are able to continue to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic so that Americans are able to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

Local newspapers and broadcasters have been particularly hit hard financially due to decreased revenue typically derived from advertising sales. This comes at a time when they have increased coverage of daily news, alerts and educational programs. As Congress and the administration continue to work to keep small businesses operating and employees on the payroll through the Paycheck Protection Program, we believe there is an opportunity for the federal government to provide relief to our local newspapers and broadcasters.

Many federal agencies maintain advertising accounts in order to provide public notices and information to Americans. For example, the Census Bureau receives funding to run advertisements regarding the 2020 Census. With the passage of new programs under the CARES Act and other COVID-19 related legislation, there is an opportunity for the federal government to disseminate essential information to Americans through local advertisements. Further, allowing for flexibility for state and local governments to use federal funds to publicize new programs and information to their residents would serve a vital, dual interest. Increasing local advertising will both help disseminate important information to communities and support local media with revenue that will help keep them operating. This action can be implemented today, without the need for additional federal appropriations from Congress.

We strongly believe that local newspapers and broadcasters play an integral role during the COVID-19 pandemic and making sure that stations are able to continue operating during this time is critical. We therefore encourage the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies throughout the government to increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

We thank you for your attention to this important issue and look forward to your response.