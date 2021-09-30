13-year-old shot at Memphis school; one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One boy was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Memphis K-8 school.

The suspected shooter, who police said was a student, has turned himself in.

Police responded at 9:15 a.m. to Cummings Elementary School on Cummings Street near Walker Avenue in the Soulsville area of South Memphis.

MPD said one 13-year-old boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter is a juvenile male, who is also a student at the school. That juvenile fled in a vehicle, but was taken into police custody after a search.

Officers cleared the building and the school was on a temporary lockdown as students were moved to another location, Shelby County Schools said.

Officers were seen at a house on North Dunlap in North Memphis. Police confirmed that house was connected to the search.

Students were moved to Metropolitan Baptist Church at 767 Walker Ave. SCS asked parents to please bring identification with them when they arrived to pick up their children.

Police line the streets near the school

Police were at a house on North Dunlap during the search.

This story will be updated.