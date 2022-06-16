Washington, DC (WVNS) – A bipartisan group of Senators including Joe Manchin is trying to make sure that all American Flags are being made on American soil.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the bipartisan All-American Flag Act.

This flag act would require the federal government to exclusively purchase flags that are entirely produced and manufactured in the United States. At the moment, there is no such requirement in place.

“Every day, students, Veterans, soldiers, scouts and Americans pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. We salute it; we fight for it; we honor it and celebrate it. I am proud to cosponsor the bipartisan All-American Flag Act to require the federal government to purchase flags produced entirely on American soil with American materials, which will create good-paying jobs and spur economic growth across the country. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this important legislation and I look forward to getting it across the finish line and signed into law.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Currently, the federal government is only required to purchase flags that contain 50 percent American-made materials. The All-American Flag Act would require the government to buy flags that are produced entirely with American-made materials and manufactured completely in the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Census Data, in 2015, the dollar value of U.S. imports of American flags was $4.4 million. Of that amount, $4 million of imported flags came from China. In 2017, the U.S. imported 10 million American flags. Of those, all but 50,000 came from China.

“American flags should be made in America, period. Today, half of the materials that our women and men in uniform fight under can be made in China. We have to change that. We shouldn’t use taxpayer dollars to purchase American flags made overseas when American companies – and companies right here in Ohio – proudly produce the American flag. My bipartisan All-American Flag Act would ensure that the government buys flags that are entirely produced and manufactured in America, by American workers.” Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“The American flag serves as a symbol of our identity, resolve, and values as one people. To honor its significance, the federal government should only use flags entirely manufactured in the United States. This bipartisan legislation will ensure that the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.” Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)







