BECKLEY, WV — (WVNS)–Keeping drugs off the streets is one reason the Beckley Police Department is asking for the public to help collect unwanted medication.

The public may drop off unused pills and other medications at the BPD station on Neville Street, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Police say the drop-off is anonymous. They just remind the public not to bring needles.

“Any kind of prescription drugs that may be laying around the house, in people’s medicine cabinets, instead of flushing them, the Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to get rid of the drugs,” said Sgt. David Bailey.

Drugs may be dropped in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bailey added.