Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (AP) — Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle at a railroad crossing in South Carolina has resulted in three deaths.

The North Charleston Fire Department said in a statement that the vehicle was found heavily damaged when police arrived at the scene early Saturday.

Three people who had been traveling in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to a local hospital.

There were 500 passengers on the train, but no reported injuries, the statement said. The Amtrak train was able to make a controlled emergency stop after the collision.

Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.