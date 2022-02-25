SEWELL MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County couple is facing felony charges after a traffic stop.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Cavendish Rd on Sewell Mountain on February 24, 2022. The deputies said they found heroin, methamphetamines, and narcotics paraphernalia.

Brenda Rogers, 26, is charged with two counts of felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and felony conspiracy. Justin Holliday, 39, is charged with two counts of felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, felony Conspiracy, and a misdemeanor of Driving without a License and a Fraudulent MVI sticker.

Both Rogers and Holliday were taken to Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.