FDA approves mix-and-match COVID Vaccines, CDC needs to approve

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)–The FDA announced a new mix-and-match approach to COVID vaccines could be obtainable in the near future. The plan still needs to be approved by the CDC, before becoming available to the public.

This means Americans eligible for booster shots could go with a different brand when receiving their third dose making boosters more accessible. Early studies show that mixing and matching could even be beneficial.

“Now everything is a level playing field,” Dr. Anthony Faucci said. “Those who got Johnson and Johnson, those who got Moderna, and those who got Pfizer, there’s availability now to get boosters for all of those in separate groups.”

The Pfizer vaccine has already had booster doses approved. The FDA just approve boosters for Johnson and Johnson and Moderna shots as well. The CDC plans to release its decisions on mixing and matching as soon as available.