RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday.

Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department.

According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

ISP said Officer Burton went to the scene to help with a traffic stop at the request of other officers. She saw the suspect vehicle, a moped being ridden by a man, and made a traffic stop at the location.

During the stop, Burton’s K9 indicated the presence of narcotics. When officers were speaking with the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Phillip Lee, of Richmond, police said he pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Burton. Officers at the scene returned fire and the suspect fled. Police chased the suspect and caught him.

Burton was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. She is in very critical condition.

Lee was taken to Reid Hospital. The Wayne County prosecutor will determine what charges he will face.

Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said Burton is a four-year veteran with the department. She was recently elevated to the position of K9 handler and is engaged to be married next weekend.

“My officer is in very critical condition, fighting for her life,” Chief Britt said. “Those of you who pray I ask that you pray for her because she could use it.”

Several officers traveled to Miami Valley Hospital to support Burton.

“The police department is obviously devastated,” said Chief Britt. “She’s a fine officer and we have a family environment here. We hope for the best.”

Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.

