WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., recently endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices idea that the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine should be administered to children between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, amongst its already recommended idea for the use in children as young as 6 months to 5 years, as well for adults aged 18 to older.

The use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as an important tool in this pandemic is just another option that is reinforced by the CDC for young children and adults.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also had more to add about this issued reinforcement, “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from the complications of severe COVID-19 disease. Today, we have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years. Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in childcare, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious COVID-19 illness.”

The recommendations suggested provides a broader mindfulness in healthcare according to the CDC.