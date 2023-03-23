GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Three Greenbrier County business received recognition for the good work they have done in the community.

The results are in, and the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announced their award winners for the past year.

Each year the Chamber of Commerce awards a new business of the year, small business of the year, and nonprofit of the year.

This year, the new business of the year award was awarded to Mountain Steer Meat Company. Co-Owner Frank Ford said it is an honor to be recognized for their service to Greenbrier County.

“When it comes to what this business does in our community, we’re buying local cattle, providing local beef to these local restaurants. We try to support our area as much as possible,” Ford told 59News. “Our area comes first and then we can branch out from there, but the hometown is always number one.”

One of those local restaurants that recently used Mountain Steer Meat for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration is the Briergarten, a German-style beer garden in Lewisburg which was named small business of the year.

Briergarten member Ross German said the award symbolizes the hard work he and his staff put in to make the Briergarten successful.

“It means it’s worked. Our vision for what the Briergarten was (going) to be was a success, and the employees and the customers made it that way,” German told 59News.

The third award, for nonprofit of the year, was awarded to Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County.

The organization helps students in Greenbrier County schools build social skills, academic skills, and much more by offering mentorship, counseling and other services.

Executive Director Brittany Masters told 59News she is proud of the roles her staff, board members and mentors play in helping the next generation in Greenbrier County.

“It’s important to be a part of the change you want to see. Not to sound too cliché, but if you really want to see your community thrive it can do so with the small actions of individuals,” said Masters.