BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With a lifeguard shortage threatening the opening of the two municipal pools in the City of Beckley this summer, the non-profit “policemen’s pool” in Beckley needs swimmers.

The Fraternal Order of Police Black Diamond Lodge #81 operates an Olympic-sized pool in Beckley on a membership basis.

Dean Capehart, the Fraternal Order of Police treasurer, said on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the board has lowered dues for the 2023 summer swimming season and that the public is invited to apply for membership.

“We need members, and that’s about it,” said Capehart. “We are at the position this year, if we don’t get the minimum amount of membership, we’re not going to be able to open this year, so….”

Capehart said the pool offers a nice environment for families on summer days.

Dues are now $275 for a family. Capehart said there is a shelter area and picnic tables at the pool, which is a heated pool.

Capehart said applications may be downloaded from the Fraternal Order of Police website.