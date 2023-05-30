WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The excitement is building across the Mountain State for the LIV Golf weekend at The Greenbrier Resort.

Some of golf’s biggest names, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, will be playing on the Old White TPC Golf Course from August 4-6, 2023.

Cam Huffman, Marketing Director for The Greenbrier, said the action on the green will be an exciting and different experience for the fans.

“It’s not quite as long of a day, so you can get out and see a bunch of golf and not be stuck all day and have some other things to do as they are playing events around the course. So that’s exciting, there’s music on the course during LIV events so it’s a little bit different atmosphere. So, it really is catered to the fans so it’s something I think people are going to really come out and enjoy and have a lot of fun,” said Huffman.

Grounds passes are currently available through the LIV organization.

The Greenbrier hosted PGA Tour events from 2010-2015 and from 2017-2019.