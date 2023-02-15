BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders in Raleigh County are building a comprehensive plan to rebuild communities after the opioid epidemic.

Raleigh County has one of the highest opioid overdose rates in the state, where data shows workforce participation is low and county commissioners have struggled for years to pay staggering jail bills to West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Much of the problem can be traced to widespread substance use disorder, a disease largely caused by pharmaceutical companies funneling opioids into the state during the late 1990’s and first decade of the twenty first century. Now, Raleigh County Circuit Court, Raleigh County Commission and the City of Beckley have a plan to rebuild their communities, using payments from opioid lawsuit settlements.

Elected officials met with local medical professionals and law enforcement agents at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to talk about a potential plan and how to pay for it.

“If we have some really kick butt programs in this county, that we can move forward, then we apply for that bigger money and then we can take care of housing and transportation and identifcation expenses,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth, as he discussed funding.

Telemedicine services, obtaining ID documents and providing transportation to enrollees will be factors in the program’s success, community leaders reported during the meeting, along with educating families, employers and the community about the disease.

A public-private partnership with local medical professionals is the first step. Commissioners want circuit court judges to order substance use disorder patients into medication-assisted treatment, which allows them to get a monthly injection of a drug which doctors say stops opioid cravings and prevents relapsed patients from getting high.

Raleigh County Day Report Center will oversee the proposed plan. Dr. Hassan Jafary, a leader in medication assisted treatment, and other local medical professionals, said the treatment has helped hundreds of patients. Dr. Jafary and the other medical professionals say it is time to view substance use disorder as a widespread disease and to support the community’s recovery.

“I want them to treat this as a disease,” said Jafary. “Not as a just as a drug issue and I want them to know it is a treatment that is available for community and people in the prison.”

Jafary and others at the meeting said the same injections should be administered to substance use disorder patients who are in state jails, to prevent relapse after release and withdrawal symptoms during incarceration.