SEBRA Bull Riding returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association is bringing their rodeo back to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

SEBRA, will make its long-awaited return to Southern West Virginia after missing last year due to the pandemic. The animals travel the country and compete along with 28 professional and amateur riders.

Wednesday, we introduced you to John Gregory a Woodrow Wilson student competing this weekend. He along with many young riders uses competitions like this to break into the professional circuit.

“There’s been a lot of men who have entered the Bull riding world through SEBRA and traveled up through the ranks,” said Rodeo Clown Brett Carpenter. ‘It’s a very good opportunity. It’s like a farm league going into the pros and there have been some young guys very successful.

Tickets are still available. Doors open at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention center at 7 on Friday, January 14, 2022, and the competition begins at 8. Doors open same time Saturday, January 15, 2022 with the winner being crowned Saturday night.