Sen. Capito discusses Senate’s passage of new PPP funding

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would provide more funding to the now-depleted Paycheck Protection Program.

The money the Senate approved amounts to $310 billion for the PPP program.

On Wednesday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke about the vote and what it means for small businesses.

She said there is hope, but uncertainty, that this additional money will be enough.

“The secretary of the treasury is, is expressing he’s hopeful that this is enough. Uh, I don’t think anybody really knows because, even in talking with him, I, I think he was rather surprised at the, the depth of the interest and the amounts. I mean, that first money ran out in 10 days,” said Capito.

The House of Representatives still needs to take a vote on the bill.