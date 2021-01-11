Sen. Mark Warner drafting bill to cap drug prices, including insulin, at federal level

This photo provided by Novo Nordisk Inc. shows its Tresiba brand insulin. On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months months for diabetes patients who have lost their insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Novo Nordisk Inc. via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Recent state legislation capping insulin prices in Virginia got the attention from its delegation in Washington.

After at least seven states enacted such laws, U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) of Virginia is drafting a bill to universally tackle the price problem on a national level. With one of his daughters diagnosed as Type 1 diabetic, Warner said it is ‘outrageous’ for the price of a 100-year-old drug, like insulin, to be so high.

“It is not fair that Americans pay for the research and development for drugs for the whole world,” Warner said. “The rest of the world benefits, and Americans pay two or three times the price.”

Warner said this bill has bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. It is unknown when it will be introduced.

Virginia’s cap on insulin limited a 30-day supply to $50 for those on state-regulated health insurance or The Virginia Health Exchange.