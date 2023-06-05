MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) – On June first, an agreement was reached on the debt ceiling bill that has now been passed to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The United States narrowly avoided a ‘default’ lock because Congress came to a joint consensus.

Senator Joe Manchin has been pushing for the bill to pass for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The green light was given for construction on the pipeline, and it will continue.

Senator Joe Manchin praised his collogues on coming to a decision.

“I am very proud, the system works. It was achieved by bipartisan. It wasn’t Republicans vs Democrats. It is something to be proud of and we can now move on,” said Senator Joe Manchin on the site of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Senator Manchin added that he was amazed by the one hundred and fifty plus members of both parties joining for an agreement.

Sixty three senators in favor of the bill is what pushed it over the edge.